Are Hadise and Mehmet Dinçerler Marrying SOON?!

The relationship between the Turkish couple, singer Hadise and businessman Mehmet Dinçerler, continues at full speed.

Hadise, who declared her love to Mehmet Dinçerler after a short time, is feeling ecstatic these days.

The singer, who actively uses her social media account, does not hesitate to present her poses with her lover to the appreciation of her followers.



Recently, Hadise published a photo with her nephew Melik Hamza with her 13.2 million followers on Instagram, and her boyfriend Dinçerler couldn't not leave a comment on the picture causing a frenzy on social media, prompting followers to wonder: 'Are Hadise and Mehmet Dinçerler getting married?'

Posing with her niece, Hadise celebrated Melik Hamza's birthday by captioning the picture:

'Today we celebrate you…The joy you brought to this family…The wonders a little boy can do to one’s heart are unexplainable… Melik Hamza… you are a gift to this family and we love you so much that it actually hurts. Always by your side… Remember you have three aunts but I am the coolest. Happy birthday Melik baba. We love you. '

"SUITABLE ON HER HANDS"

Hadise's hubby Mehmet Dinçerler commented on the picture: "How does it suit your lap! Mashallah to you".

Hadise replied to Dinçerler by writing 'I love'.

MARRIAGE AND CHILD SIGNAL

The comment Mehmet Dinçerler wrote and Hadise's response went viral, to the point that followers saw it as a near marriage signal, and that the couple is also planning to have a child soon.