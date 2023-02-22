Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny an item?

ALBAWABA - Supermodel Kendall Jenner and artist Bad Bunny are rumored to be in a romantic relationship amid Devin Booker split.

New rumors claim superstar Bad Bunny and supermodel Kendall Jenner might be dating after the pair were spotted leaving the same restaurant over the weekend.

Sources revealed that Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Ocasio are "having fun and spending time together."

A source added the that duo met through a mutual friend and that Ocasio recently bought a house in Los Angeles and moved there.

This comes after Jenner broke up with her NBA player ex-boyfriend Devin Booker.

And now, Booker responded to the new rumor in his own way, by unfollowing the model on Instagram, a day after she went out for a date with her rumored boyfriend.

The athlete also unfollowed Jenner's best friend Hailey Bieber, and Jenner responded by unfollowing him right back.