Highlights
Kendall Jenner: Biography
By Alexandra Abumuhor
Model, media personality, socialite
Full Name: Kendall Nicole Jenner
Date of Birth: November 3, 1995
Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, U.S.
Horoscope : Scorpio
Best Friend: Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber
Spouse: ---
Children: ---
Net Worth: $45 Million
Kendall Jenner was born to parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall has one sister, Kylie Jenner. She is a fashion model, media personality and one of the famous siblings featured on the hit reality show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians.
Kendall started her journey in modeling when she was just 14 years old, she worked in plenty of photoshoots, and later on, she walked runways for A-list fashion designers in New York, Milan and Paris fashion weeks.
Kendall Jenner walking for Courreges during Paris Fashion Week
And in 2015, when she was 20 years old, Kendall became on Forbes magazine list for one of the highest earning models in the industry, her annual income reached to 4 million dollars, and two years later, she was the highest paid model.
The professional model was born on November in 1995, and her mom, Kris Jenner chose her middle name to be Nicole, as a tribute to her later best friend Nicole Brown Simpson who was murdered. Jenner has sister Kylie Jenner, and eight older half siblings, including Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, and one brother, Rob Kardashian, the rest are from her father's previous two marriages.
During her education years, She attended Sierra Canyon School, however, she eventually switched to homeschooling to also focus on her modeling career, and in 2014, she graduated.
Kendall Jenner cheerleading in high school
Kendall Jenner in a Chanel modeling photoshoot
In 2007, The Kardashian-Jenner family aired their own reality TV show 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' and thats when the family began gaining fam worldwide, now, they are the most famous family in the celebrity world.
In 2011 Jenner walked many famous runways, such as Chanel, Alexander Wang, Vera Wang, Michael Kors, Fendi, H&M, Balmain, and many more.
Kendall Jenner in a Fendi modeling photoshoot
Jenner was named as one of People magazine's 50 most beautiful people in the world on April 9, 2014. Time magazine named the Jenner sisters as two of the 30 Most Influential Teens 2014 and 2015. On December 16, 2014, Google named Jenner as the second most Googled model in the world
In 2016, Jenner and Cara Delevingne were recreated as wax figures for Madame Tussaud's London Fashion Week Experience event.
Kendall and Cara's wax figures
Outside of modeling, Jenner has extended her brand name to nail polish lines, jewelry and, along with her sister Kylie, a line of clothing in the popular retailer Topshop, as well as shoes and handbags at Steve Madden’s Madden Girl. In 2016, as the new face of Estée Lauder, she also announced a make-up line. Kendall also has her own PacSun clothing line.
Dating History
Unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner is pretty private when it comes to her personal and dating life, but here is everything we know about her past relationships.
Kendall's first romance started in high school when she met her high school sweetheart Julian Brooks, the couple began dating in 2012, but their love story only lasted till 2013.
Julian Brooks and Kendall Jenner
Soon after, Kendall met former One Direction member, Harry Styles, however, none of the two stars have confirmed the relationship, but the two were seen making out on a yacht, and later on, Kendall's sister Khloe said that the two were definitely romantically involved.
Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles
The romance did not last long, but the pair remained very close friends and have been spotted hanging out together even until today.
In 2016, Jenner began dating NBA star Jordan Clarkson, but it was not something serious, as the pair were seen at a Drake after party together, not long enough, Kendall got together with Rihanna's current boyfriend and baby daddy A$AP Rocky, the pair dated for around a year before calling it off due to their hectic schedules.
From 2017 till. 2018, the supermodel dated NBA player Blake Griffen, their romance only lasted 8 months. Around a year later, Kendall was seen kissing her best friend Gigi. Hadid's younger brother Anwar Hadid, later on it was revealed that the couple were not actually dating and that 'they were just having fun', thankfully, this brief coziness did not affect Kendall's relationship with Gigi.
Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid
Soon after that same year, Kendall met basketball player Ben Simmons, Ben is the only guys in Kendall’s life who she’s actually admitted to dating.
Sadly, however, they couldn’t make enough time in their schedules to make their romance work. They did really like each other but their busy schedule got in the way of their romance.
Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons
2020 was the year Kendall met her current boyfriend NBA player Devin Booker, in March 2021, less than a month after the pair went Instagram official. And in May 2022, the duo went to Italy to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding, soon after, the pair briefly split before rekindling their romance in July of 2022.
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker
