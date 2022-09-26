  1. Home
Are Khloe Kardashian and Michele Morrone a Thing?

Published September 26th, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Khloe and Michelle were getting cozy backstage
Khloe Kardashian has been single since breaking up with NBA player Tristian Thompson. 

But now, the Good American founder has been sparking relationship rumors with Italian actor Michele Morrone. The pair have been spending time together during the Dolce & Gabbanna's Spring/ Summer 2023 Milan Fashion week show. 

Morrone and Kardashian were spotted sitting next to each other, alongside Kim Kardashian's kids and her mom, Kris Jenner. 

Following the event, Khloe and Michelle were getting cozy backstage, the actor took to his Instagram account to share a snap with the reality star, he had his arm around her while he whispered in her ear. 

A video circulated around social media shows the pair dancing together at the Dolce & Gabbana after party, and the chemistry is definitely there! 

 

By Alexandra Abumuhor

