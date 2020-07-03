Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Together Again?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are said to be "giving their relationship another try".

The pair's romance was thrown into turmoil following claims the pro basketball player had kissed Kardashian-Jenner family friend Jordyn Woods shortly before the birth of his and Khloe's now-two-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the NBA star has been trying to make amends.

A source told PEOPLE: "Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True."

Khloe celebrated her 36th birthday last weekend with a party which Tristan attended, and an insider told the publication the pair "acted like [they] were back together" at the bash.

What's more, Tristan publicly thanked Khloe for helping him to "learn and grow" as he wished her a happy birthday via Instagram on Saturday (27.06.20).



He shared a picture of himself, Khloe and True, and he added the caption: "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian (sic)"

This came after it was claimed Khloe and Tristan have grown "closer" throughout the coronavirus lockdown after quarantining together, so they can share childcare duties of their little one.

An insider said: "They are clearly enjoying each other's company. The lockdown made them closer.

They hadn't spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland.

"They have had an amazing spring with True in Los Angeles ... Khloe and Tristan are great co-parents and they also really like each other. Tristan has been on his best behaviour. Khloe is definitely charmed by him. If he is able to keep things up, it's very possible that Khloe would get back with him."