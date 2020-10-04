Are Those Real Boobs? Emarati Social Media Star Bader Khalaf Sparks Controversy Over Sex Transition (Video)

Emirati social media star Bader Khalaf shocked Arab followers after he shared a new video of him but in a woman's body and wearing traditional Indian attire.

The video showed Bader in full feminine body but had some light facial hair which left the public in great confusion whether he had actually undergone a sex transition surgery.

Khalaf captioned the video: "Behind the scenes before I remove the moustache. Are you excited for my new music? It will be released in a few days. Stay tuned."

خلف الكواليس قبل ما أشيل الشنب،

متحمسين على شيلتي؟

باقي كم يوم وتنزل انتظروا ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2sJyUbvqBt — Bader Khalaf | بدر خلف (@iambaderkhalaf) October 3, 2020

The video has been heavily circulated on social media and sparked followers' anger within demands to hold the young man accountable for crossing red lines.

After digging in the video, some followers found out that it was taken from an Indian actress, but Bader professionally added his face using an app.

Khalaf had announced that he will release a new music video soon "Sheila, a kind of Saudi music."

He had shared videos of him from behind the scenes wearing a caftan, adding hair extensions and wearing makeup and high heels.