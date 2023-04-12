Ariana Grande addresses body-shaming comments

ALBAWABA - Ariana Grande makes a rare social media appearance as she addresses body-shaming comments in a lengthy video.

American singer Ariana Grande shared a video on her TikTok where she talked about her mental health while addressing recent criticism about her body.

In the 3-minute long video, Grande said: "I don’t do this often. I don’t like it. I’m not good at it. But I just wanted to address your concerns about my body."

She added: "And talk a little bit about what it means to be a person with a body and to be seen and to be paid such close attention to."

Ariana Grande addresses the conversations about her body and appearance. pic.twitter.com/5QCcR5VSOI — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 11, 2023

"There are many different ways to look healthy and beautiful. And personally, for me, the body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body."

She later opened up about taking anti-depressant medications and shared that she has been eating poorly expressing that when people thought she was healthy, she wasn't."

“The body that you’ve been comparing my current body to was the unhealthiest version of my body. I was on a lot of antidepressants, drinking on them, eating poorly, and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider ‘my healthy’.”



— Ariana Grande pic.twitter.com/DCSwevWXKW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 11, 2023

Grande stated that she believes that she shouldn't talk about her personal matters to fans but felt that something good might come of being open and vulnerable to the public.

The singer added: "Healthy can look different...The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through, so even if you’re coming from a loving place or a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they’re working on it."

"You never know, so be gentle with each other and yourselves,” she said.

"Sending you guys a lot of love, and I think you’re beautiful no matter what you’re going through, no matter what weight, no matter how you like to do your makeup these days, no matter what cosmetic procedures you’ve had, or not, or anything."

"I just think you’re beautiful and wanted to share some feelings. Have a very beautiful day, and I’m sending you a lot of love." She ended her confessional video.