Is Ariana Grande Bisexual ?

Ariana released Monopoly with singer Victoria Monét on Monday

Ariana Grande's brand new single Monopoly had fans scratching their heads with the lyrics 'I like women and men' on Monday.

Her fanbase immediately declared the banger, shared on YouTube, a 'bisexual anthem' but speculated about whether the words reflected her own sexuality.

It comes four months after her collaborator Victoria Monét - who sings the same pre-chorus line - came out as bisexual on social media.

Ariana sings: 'I like women and men (Yeah), Work so f***in' much, need a twinny, twin, twin (Yeah).

'You'd be straight for life if I gave you my PIN (Yeah), Even though we gave up that 90 percent for the win, go.'

They share the verse earlier on the song, which has prompted fans to question the meaning behind the lyrics.

'I LIKE WOMEN AND MEN TOO,' one fan rejoiced, while another declared it: 'A bisexual anthem!' and added: 'I’m so proud of u.'

One other said: 'I just listened to the lyrics properly omg ariana and vic fought for bisexual rights.'

Another confused fan said: 'Wait... did Ariana Grande just come out as bisexual? If she did then this gave me more of a reason to love her.'

A bisexual anthem: Fans declared the song a bisexual anthem after listening hard to the lyrics

Unfazed, another said: 'If ariana is bisexual and this is her way of coming out. then i’m so proud of her. if it isn’t then thank you for the bisexual anthem ma’am!'

Despite the focus on Ariana, it was a pivotal moment for Victoria, nonetheless.

Victoria wrote in a tweet last November that she liked girls, explaining: 'I want everyone to know that I’m single (since people wanna pretend I’m not) and make imaginary rules for me.

'I secretly and respectfully went through a difficult break up this summer but enough is enough. I also like girls. Thank U, Next. Bye.'

Setting the record straight: Last November, Victoria confirmed that she did indeed like girls as well as boys

Ariana dropped the single in celebration of her chart-soaring hit 7 Rings remaining at the top of the billboards for weeks.

The hitmaker, 25, released Monopoly with singer Victoria Monét on Monday after teasing fans for days with the new song.

Taking to Twitter, Ariana explained the song, which compares girls to the board game Monopoly, was a gift to her fans for their support, and that she wants to 'make music and drop it whenever and perform it'.

Ariana, who is currently on her much-anticipated Sweetener Tour, wrote: 'it ain't ova ! i don't really like 'era's'. i jus wanna make music and drop it whenever and perform it.

'i don't want to conform to the like ... 'routine' or like 'formula' anymore. i love music i ain't waiting another 2 years to drop it. i want to share it w u when it's freshhh'.

In the video, Ariana looks stunning in a leopard print outfit as the duo dance on a rooftop while emojis fly across the screen in the home movie-style video.

It also features viral sensation Donté Colley, also known as the 'Motivational Dancing Guy', who has taken the internet by storm with his dancing emoji clips.

Ariana looks fierce as she bops to the catchy tune, wearing an animal print co-ord with puffed sleeves, a black choker, knee high boots - and even a stuffed animal around her waist.

Meanwhile, Victoria dances up a storm as she sports leopard print shorts, dream catcher earrings and a padded Fendi jacket.

Earlier this year, Ariana became the first female artist to simultaneously hold the number one spot on the Official Albums Chart as well as the top two singles on the Official Singles Chart in the UK.

Her latest album has also broken the record for the most album streams ever by a female artist in one week in the UK, surpassing the one she set in August 2018 with her release Sweetener.

But that's not all, as Ariana is also the first person to replace herself on the No. 1 spot, after Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored bumped 7 Rings to number two.

The songstress now joins Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Justin Bieber, as the only musicians to get three No.1 singles in under 100 days.

Ariana has been busy kicking off her new Sweetener tour which started off in Albany, New York on March 18 and is set to take in 42 cities before wrapping in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 13.

Meanwhile, Ariana is currently single after breaking off her engagement with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Pete, 25, announced they were a couple on Instagram last May and he slipped a $93,000 diamond ring on her finger a month later, and they moved into a luxury condo in New York City's Chelsea neighbourhood and adopted a pet pig.

However, the relationship ended in October with a source telling Us at the time that 'they realised it happened too quick and too early.'