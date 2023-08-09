Ariana Grande breaks social media silence

ALBAWABA - Ariana Grande just broke her Instagram silence after all the drama that filled the internet concerning her romance with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater.

Ariana Grande recently split from her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, and allegedly moved on and had an affair with her married co-star Ethan Slater.

The news was announced just a couple of weeks ago, and Grande has been quiet on social media....well until now.

The God is a Woman hitmaker broke her social media silence, but still did not address any rumors or comment on her new alleged romance with Slater.

Taking to her Instagram Grande shared snaps of three music sheets from her debut album Yours Truly, the singer also shared a black and white picture of her in front of a microphone, and another picture with other musicians.

Ariana not commenting on the relationship rumors between her and Slater just made fans more convinced that the couple is dating, amid social media calling her a "homewrecker."

This comes after news broke claiming that Ariana Grande and her ex, Dalton Gomez went on double dates with Ethan Slater and his now estranged wife, Lilly Jay.

Ariana Grande split from Gomez a few weeks ago, and days after the breakup announcement, her relationship with Ethan came to light, and sources claim the couple has been involved romantically for months before the world found out about them.

An insider shared: "They were sloppy on set. They were seen being all over each other while he was still supposedly happily married to Lilly. They were seen making out at a pub in Hampstead, and they were all over each other at Michelle Yeoh's Oscar party in March."