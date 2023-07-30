'Homewrecker" Ariana Grande gains thousands of new followers

ALBAWABA - Ariana Grande divorces her husband, and fans are in line hoping for a chance with the pop star.

God is a Woman hitmaker, Ariana Grande gained over 500,000 followers on her Instagram ever since the news of her divorce hit headlines.

Even though the singer has been called a "cheater" and a "homewrecker" seems like whoever had a crush on her has followed her on Instagram while a few fans unfollowed her for being allegedly "disloyal."

So why is Ariana Grande being called a cheater? it has been claimed that Grande broke up with her husband, Dalton Gomez for the new alleged man in her life, her Wicked costar Ethan Slater who has an estranged wife and a newborn baby.

While Gomez is devastated over the breakup and allegedly tried to work hard on the relationship, Grande had already moved on with Slater who is married to Lily Jay, which led to many calling the singer, a homewrecker.

Recently, Jay opened up about the new romance between Grande and Slater and said: "[Ariana’s] the story, really. Not a girl’s girl, my family is just collateral damage."

Jay claims that she "watched with horror" as she saw her marriage go down the drain in front of the entire world.

Neither Grande nor Slater have addressed the cheating rumors but according to a source, the pair are not hiding their romance, and hold hands on breaks on set.