Ariana Grande Facetimes Her Estranged Father on Christmas

Ariana and Her Father parted ways when she was eight (Source: arianagrande / Instagram )

Ariana Grande took to social media on Christmas Tuesday to share a shot as she spoke with her estranged father, Edward Butera, over FaceTime.

The Boca Raton, Florida native, 25, added a black-and-white image of herself on the call with Butera, a graphic designer, via Instagram Stories.

Grande mentioned her father in a verse in her smash-hit single thank u, next, throwing shade his way over his relationship with her mother Joan, as the pair parted ways when Ariana was eight-years-old, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lyrics in the song include: 'One day I'll walk down the aisle/ holding hands with my mama/ I'll be thanking my dad 'cause she grew from the drama.'

The No Tears Left to Cry artist told Seventeen in 2014 that she had a falling out with her father in 2013, saying it was ''one of the hardest things' she'd dealt with in life. 'It's private … it took me so long to be okay with it.'

She added, 'The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad, and a lot of my traits come from him.

'So much of me comes from my father, and for so long, I didn't like that about myself. I had to accept that it's okay not to get along with somebody and still love them.'

Things have seemingly been better between Ariana and her father in recent years: The Dangerous Woman beauty wrote 'I love you' in a childhood shot of them she shared on Instagram in June of 2017 to commemorate Father's Day.

It's been a turbulent 2018 for Ariana, who broke up with rapper Mac Miller this past May, months ahead of his fatal overdose in September from alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

She was also in a high-profile relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson beginning in June, which led to a brief engagement before the pair parted ways in October.