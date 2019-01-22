Ariana Grande Responds to '7 Rings' Backlash

7 Rings is the second tune off her upcoming album, Thank U, Next (Source: arianagrande / Instagram )

Rapper Princess Nokia accused Ariana Grande of ripping off her song, Mine, for her tune 7 Rings - which she released on Thursday night.

And Ariana Grande responded to her claims in an Instagram story where she said: 'white women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism,' but deleted the post soon after.

The Shade Room captured the stories and shared it on their Instagram page.

The 25-year-old singer responded to the backlash by commenting on The Shade Room post, where she said it was 'never my attention to offend anybody.'

On Friday, artist Princess Nokia took to Twitter and Instagram to accuse the songstress of ripping off her song called Mine from her 1992 mixtape, which she released in 2017. She has since deleted the video off of her social media accounts.

The 26-year-old shared a clip of herself listening to a sample of Ariana's single then to a sample of her song.

Princess Nokia said during Ariana's sample: 'Ohhhh' before she stopped it and played her tune Mine.

'Does that sound familiar to you? 'Cause that sounds really familiar to me. Ain't that the lil'song I made about brown women and their hair.'

Adding: 'Hmm... sounds about white.'

Princess Nokia shared the video and tagged Ariana Grande - she soon deleted it off her social media.

In her song Mine, which she released in 2017 on her mixtape 1992, the rapper says 'it's mine, I bought it, it's mine, I bought it.'

As well as: 'Rock my many styles then go natural for the summer/ Hair blowing in the hummer/ Flip the weave, I am a stunner.'

Ariana's song 7 Rings was reportedly inspired by a shopping spree she took with her six best friends after she split with fiance Pete Davidson.

Her song is set to the classic tune My Favorite Things from The Sound Of Music.

The line that Princess Nokia was referring to is the the lyric: 'I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it/I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it/You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it/I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (Yeah).'

Ariana responded to Princess Nokia with the Instagram story post: '"You like my hair? Gee thanks I bought it!!!!! white women talking about their weaves is how we're gonna solve racism.'

She deleted the stories off her Instagram page but The Shade Room captured it and posted it, adding: 'This #PostAndDelete by #ArianaGrande has fans upset because they feels she's missing the point of the backlash.'

Adding: 'Meanwhile, [her manager] #ScooterBraun says #7Rings has hit a record on Spotify.'

However, Ariana took to the comments section of The Shade Room's post and wrote: 'hi hi. I think her intention was to be like... yay a white person disassociating the negative stereotype that is paired with the word "weave"... however I'm so sorry if my response was out of pocket or if it came across the wrong way.'

Adding: 'Thanks for opening the conversation and like... to everyone for talking to me about it. It's never my intention to offend anybody.'

The song 7 Rings is the second tune off her upcoming album, Thank U, Next; she dropped the title track in November 2018.