Ariana Grande Seen in New York City After Ex Fiance Pete Drama

Pete has a history of mental health problems (Source: Arianagrande / Instagram )

Follow > Disable alert for Pete Davidson Disable alert for Ariana Grande Disable alert for New York Follow >

Ariana Grande was spotted out in New York City on Tuesday.

The pop star was seen for the first time since she rushed to her ex Pete Davidson's side after he posted a 'suicidal' note on Saturday.

Wearing her signature high ponytail and dark fur coat, the 25-year-old Thank You, Next singer looked a bit forlorn making her way out of the NBC studios.

The recent dismissal by the SNL funnyman couldn't keep Ariana from looking her absolute best as her style was on point.

She stomped the Big Apple streets in a set of thigh high black boots allowing a peek at her gorgeous gams.

Daring to impress, the darling diva carried a chic black leather handbag as she let her natural good looks shine with minimal makeup.

Davidson refused to see Ariana Grande when she arrived to the Saturday Night Live studio after he posted he did not to be 'on this earth anymore'.

The SNL funnyman, 25, alerted security 'to hold his ex-fiancee at bay' when he learned the pop star, 25, was on her way to 30 Rock on Saturday, according to TMZ.

Friends of Grande gave Davidson a 'heads up' that she would be arriving after he shared and since deleted the chilling Instagram post, added the source.

On Saturday, Pete penned a harrowing message in a now deleted post on Instagram which terrified his friends, family and fans.

He wrote: 'I really don't want to be on this earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer I can last. All I've ever tried to do was help people. Just remember I told you so.' He ended it with a heart emoji.

Following the comment, the New York Police Department sent an officer to SNL's studios in Manhattan to ensure the star was present and not in distress, according to the New York Times.

Separately, an NBC staffer called the NYPD to confirm that Davidson was in fact in the building and 'fine.'

Pete made a brief appearance in the live taping of SNL to introduce musical guest Miley Cyrus.

Pete has a history of mental health problems that he has been very open about. And, rapper MGK has been open about his past addiction to heroin.

Pete told Teen Vogue in August, 'I've been in and out of mental health facilities since I was nine,' adding he had made a suicide attempt in the past. His father, a New York City firefighter, died during the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

When he was in high school he was diagnosed with Crohn's disease and started smoking marijuana to relieve some of his symptoms.

The star went to rehab twice where it was discovered he had bipolar disorder.

'The last few years have been real rough with me. I took all these mental health classes and really spent a lot of time getting me good,' he told the magazine.

After his note was shared on Saturday, Ariana Grande, his former fiance, showed up at his SNL office where he was rehearsing to make sure he was fine.

The No Tears Left To Cry singer tweeted, 'I'm downstairs and I'm not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything.

'I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too. I really didn't mean any harm. all i want everyone to be healthy and happy. so desperately. please. my god.'





She cares: Grande, his former fiance, was very concerned about Pete and said she was 'sorry'

