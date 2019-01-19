Ariana Grande Shares New Single '7 Rings' Video Clip
Ariana Grande has released her single "7 Rings" with music video. (YouTube Screenshot)
Ariana Grande has released her single "7 Rings" with an accompanying music video featuring the singer hosting an all-girl party.
The video takes place inside a pink-colored house as Grande sings about the finer things in life and being able to buy whatever she wants.
"My wrist, stop watching, my neck is flossin'/ Make big deposits, my gloss is popping'/ You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it/ I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it," Grande boasts on the track.
Grande also poses outside with her friends on the front lawn and dances on a kitchen counter during the video.
The song follows the release of singles "Thank U, Next" and "Imagine" which will appear on her upcoming fifth studio album. Grande released her fourth album titled Sweetener in August.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RELATED ARTICLES
- Gigi Hadid is the host with the most outfits at Canada's iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards!
- Blue Coat 2011 Web Security report reveals that a single click can open door to Cybercrime
- Apple Introduces New iPod nano With Built-in Video Camera
- Fares Karam wants his "Daddy" to go to Walid Nasif, Joe Bu Eid gets burned
- New KODAK EASYSHARE P-Series Digital Cameras Unveiled; High Performance Models Bring KODAK Technologies, Simplicity to Serious Photographers