Ariana Grande Shares Teaser of 'Rings' Music Video

Ariana Grande is giving fans a new glimpse of her "7 Rings" music video.

The 25-year-old singer posted a clip of the video Monday on social media ahead of its official release Friday.

The pink-hued video shows a woman sitting on a car before changing to a shot of a bike and a tray with bottles of champagne. Grande and her backup dancers are seen partying in later scenes.

"7 Rings Friday," she wrote on Instagram alongside Japanese characters for the same.

Grande previously told fans on Twitter that "7 Rings" was inspired by an outing with her friends in New York.

"well ............. 'twas a pretty rough day in nyc. my friends took me to tiffany's. we had too much champagne. i bought us all rings," the star shared in December.

"it was very insane and funny. & on the way back to the stu njomza was like '[expletive], this gotta be a song lol'. so we wrote it that afternoon," she said.

"7 Rings" will appear on Grande's upcoming album Thank U, Next. She released a single of the same name and a music video referencing Mean Girls, Bring It On and Legally Blonde in November

Grande rescheduled a number of tour dates this week for her upcoming Sweetener tour. She will now end the tour July 13 to accommodate dates for rescheduled shows in Chicago and other cities.