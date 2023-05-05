Ariana Grande sings in Arabic

ALBAWABA - An audio of the American famous singer Ariana Grande singing Arabic has shocked her fans in the last few days.

Grande, 29, was heard singing in Arabic in shocking audio considering that the songwriter and actress doesn't know how to speak Arabic at all.

أريانا غراندي تقوم بغناء أغنية "حزين من الشتاء" بإستخدام الذكاء الأصطناعي. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/oG7yBbwsJG — Golden Dose (@GoldenDose) April 25, 2023

Her fans immediately said that the audio is fake or was probably dubbed into Arabic. However, many confirmed that the voice belongs to the U.S. singer.

A TikTok account, (2o.4u/@) Nani AI), was the one who is responsible about generate the song that shows Ariana Grande singing Arabic songs. The person confirmed that it used Artificial intelligence (AI) in order to generate these songs.

Furthermore, not only Grande singing in Arabic the TikTok account also shared an Arabic song performed by Kanye West as well as many other artists were heard performing various songs in different languages.