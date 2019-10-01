Arrested Development at Irish Village

Get ready as Atlanta-based alternative hip-hop group Arrested Development takes over Irish Village this October. Starring rappers Speech, One Love and friends, this upbeat group began as a way to spin rap in a positive, Afrocentric-inspired light. Formed in 1988, the band is behind lighthearted, funky albums including multi-platinum hit 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days In The Life Of.
See the iconic band play with performances by Jaye and Foe, Dubai-based multi-instrumentalists who create jazzy folk tunes. Also on the night’s billing are female folk-rock duo Sounds of the Sirens, who released their latest album, This Time, in January.
|Date
|25 October 2019
|Category
|Live Entertainment
|Venue
|Irish Village, Garhoud
|Telephone
|+971 4 282 4750
|Ticket price
|AED175
|Admission
|7pm
|Website
|https://www.theirishvillage.com/arrested-development.php
