ASAP Rocky Gets Arrested at LAX in connection to a Shooting

A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport.

The rapper's arrest comes after he was announced to be a suspect of a November Shooting, the LAPD shared a statement on Twitter: '33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021.'

The rapper whose real name is Rakim Mayers was returning from a trip in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna, then the LAPD arrested him for "assault with a deadly weapon." in connection to a November shooting.

33-year-old Rakim Mayers, a Los Angeles resident, also known as music artist A$AP Rocky, has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in the Hollywood area in November of 2021. pic.twitter.com/YeV9w2udDL — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) April 20, 2022

Mayers was later released from custody on Wednesday after posting bail of $550,000.

Following the arrest, Los Angeles police detectives searched a home belonging to the rapper seeking evidence in connection with the case.

According to law enforcement sources, detectives have had the artist under surveillance for some time and tracked his return from Barbados.

Detectives removed several boxes of evidence from the house.