Ascia Akef wears LGBTQ outfit

ALBAWABA -Ascia Akef caused a buzz on social media as she speculated she supports the gay community.

Kuwaiti influencer, Ascia Akef shared with her social media followers her outfit as she attended an event.

And the fashion mogul got criticized for wearing a rainbow-colored outfit as some claimed it is the influencer's way of showing support to the gay community.

Akef donned an off-shoulder rainbow colored dress and had her curly tresses down her back and shoulders, in a video, she showcased her look to her followers, only to get an unexpected reaction.

One user commented: "blocked," as the user stated that they are going to block the influencer after claiming that she supports the LGBTQ community.

Another user shared: "Shame on you for wearing the gay colors."

Akef has not commented on the issue.