Ashley Graham Shares THREE Fully NUDE Pictures

Displaying Ashley Graham's beautiful curves.

In a video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, Ashley Graham tempted her followers while concealing her stunning figure with nothing but a pillow.

Ashley Graham captioned the image, which also included a close-up shot of her stomach folds, "Made in the image of God."

The mother of three can be seen in the brief video lying on her stomach amid a sea of white sheets before jokingly flicking her ponytail.

Ashley Graham's 18.9 million fans immediately praised the model for brazenly flaunting her postpartum physique.

"We appreciate you showing us how to appreciate our postpartum bodies. Or just in general our body," one follower said.

Generational curses must be broken while also fostering new blessings. One supporter said, "I hope my babies know that even though the world can be harsh and judgmental, it's okay to love and embrace your own body.

Seven months after giving birth to her twin kids, Roman and Malachi, the model has never shied away from showcasing her evolving figure.

Back in June, the body-positive activist openly displayed her stretch marks while showcasing her curves in a vibrant corset. She also expressed gratitude to her growing tummy, as well as the stretchmarks that followed, for surviving her challenging pregnancy.

Ashley Graham posted a topless mirror selfie to Instagram with the message "Hello, new belly." "We've experienced a lot. I appreciate you, #3monthspostpartum.

After giving birth for the second time, the model claimed she "blacked out" and experienced a "serious" hemorrhage, and that she nearly passed away.

The boys, she claims, were "OK," but Graham "couldn't walk for a week" and "layed in bed for four straight days."

Ashley Graham spent almost two months at home recovering from the terrible birth experience and taking time "off the gram."

Isaac, a two-year-old son of Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, is also a parent.

Written By : Lara Al-Nimri