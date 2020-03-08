Assala Nasri's Son Acquitted of Murder Charges!

The New Cairo Misdemeanor Court in Egypt acquitted Khaled Ayman Al-Dhahabi, son of Syrian artist Assala Nasri from her first husband Ayman Al-Dhahabi, on charges of accidentally killing an Egyptian citizen named "Hani Shaker" in a car crash.

In the final ruling at the end of the criminal case No. 12717 of 2019, the misdemeanor of the First District of New Cairo, stated that after examining the case papers, hearing the pleadings and witnesses' testimonials, in the presence of the victim's and Khaled's families, and the two families' agreement of reconciliation , the case was completely closed.

The case began with the New Cairo Police Department receiving a notification stating that a major traffic accident led to the death of a citizen in a hit and run accident.

In the investigations, the security services relied on unloading the surveillance cameras, and it was found that "Khaled Ayman" son of the artist Assala was behind the accident, and after disclosing his identity, Khalid surrendered to the security forces and confessed that he had caused the accident, but by mistake.