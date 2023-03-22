Assala wishes Fairuz a happy mothers day

ALBAWABA - Assala Nasri wished her mom and legendary singer Fairuz a happy mothers day.

Mother's Day in Arab countries is celebrated on March 21 and was first celebrated in Egypt in 1956.

Assala first shared a picture on her official Instagram page of her mother, and wrote: "My lovely mom, whose care and affection overwhelmed me, and allows me to live as a child, and you did it with love, kindness, and tenderness."

"My affectionate mother, my mother. May Allah protect every mother in this world and protect my mother and grant her health and wellness and long life and joy, Amen."

The singer then posted a picture of singer Fairuz, she wrote: "Every year, you are the mother of our hearts, the mother of our souls, the mother of good trips and even the hard days .., our Fairuz, the moon's neighbor."