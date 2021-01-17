Assi Hellani, Annabella Hilal and More Stars Provoke the Lebanese for Receiving Covid-19 Vaccine in Dubai

'You throw New Year's concerts in Beirut and get vaccinated in Dubai.'

Many Lebanese stars have shared their experiences of getting the Coronavirus vaccine on social media, such as Al-Walid Al-Hellani, Annabella Hilal, Wissam Breidy and Samir Sfier.

However, the Lebanese public did not receive those posts favourably and were even provoked by them; accusing the stars of bragging about getting vaccinated in another country, while the Lebanese people far from receiving it due to the corruption in the country in light of the high number of Coronavirus infections and the dire situation of the medical sector, most especially after the surge following New Year's eve celebrations. .

Lebanese actor Wissam Breidy has apologized for publishing the picture, explaining that his sole intention is to share the experience of getting vaccinated in a country that freely provides it to its residents; UAE, urging people not to undermine his feelings towards his country Lebanon and its people by taking the vaccine.

Lebanese presenter Annabella Hilal has also shared her experience of taking the vaccine following the footsteps of her husband, plastic surgeon Nader Saab; who was the first Arab doctor to ever receive the vaccine, in UAE.

Assi Hellani and his son Al-Walid had the biggest share of criticism, especially after they threw two concerts in New Year's Eve to a large number of audience, then they had themselves vaccinated in Dubai while Lebanon is facing a huge rise in Coronavirus cases.

Samir Sfeir was lucky too as to receive the vaccine in KSA since he has been living there for the past 5 years.

Joe Raad also declared that he'd also got vaccinated in KSA.