Bürsin, Erçel appear on Time Square billboards

ALBAWABA - Being Turkey's one of the most famous Turkish actors, and the third most handsome Turkish star, a poster of Kerem Bürsin is now showing in New York's Time Square.

A picture of Turkish star Kerem Bürsin, and fellow actress Hande Erçel, who happens to be Bürsin's ex girlfriend has made it to Time Square's billboards.

The pictures appeared alongside posters of the most famous Asian artists who are one of the top 20 most famous and influential artists of the year.

Bürsin made it to number 13, as the most influential artist, while Erçel came at number 15.

Hande e Kerem a Time Square, NY 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻

L'unico limite è il cielo 🤍✨️#HandeErçel #KeremBürsin pic.twitter.com/ue1BxhkpYM — Elisabetta Caridi 🌸☄ (@ElisabettaCari4) January 3, 2023

Some of the Asian celebrities featured on the billboard were Thai actor Vachirawit Chivaaree and South Korean actress Kim Ji-won.

By Alexandra Abumuhor