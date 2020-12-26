Baby Yoda Video Finally Released by Director Robert Rodriguez

  1. Home
Published December 26th, 2020 - 07:21 GMT
Robert Rodriguez at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Alita: Battle Angel' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on February 5, 2019. (shutterstock)
Robert Rodriguez at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Alita: Battle Angel' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on February 5, 2019. (shutterstock)

Director Robert Rodriguez shared on Twitter a video of him playing guitar for the Child/Grogu -- known by legions of fans as Baby Yoda -- on the set of the Disney+ show, The Mandalorian.

"Here's a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it's like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes!" Rodriguez tweeted Friday.

The clip shows Rodriguez jamming on the guitar while the adorable puppet wiggles his ears and nods his head to the music.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian -- a Star Wars spinoff starring Pedro Pascal -- had its finale on Dec. 18.

Rodriguez helmed Episode 6, which debuted on Dec. 4.

His other credits include Sin CityThe Adventures of Sharkboy and LavagirlDesperado, Dusk Till Dawn and Alita: Battle Angel.

 

