Backstreet Boys Back With First Single in Five Years!

The Backstreet Boys are back with their first new single in nearly five years.

The boy band released a single and a music video Thursday at midnight for the new song "Don't Go Breaking My Heart."

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" was recorded after the first leg of the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency show, Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life, ended in March 2017, according to People.

"#DONTGOBREAKINGMYHEART SINGLE & MUSIC VIDEO OUT NOW," the group announced on its official Twitter account.

The "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" video shows AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell perform coordinated dances on a stage. The song will appear on the group's forthcoming album.

The Backstreet Boys thanked fans Wednesday on Twitter after "Don't Go Breaking My Heart" became a trending topic.

"25 years and our BSB Army always comes through! Thank you, we are so grateful. Here's to whatever 'trending worldwide' looks like 25 years from now! We'll be right there with you," the boy band wrote.

"Our hearts feel like they're about to burst but they're definitely not breaking...... because #DontGoBreakingMyHeart is the number one trending topic in the US! Thank you!!!!!" the group added.



