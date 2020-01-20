  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. 'Bad Boys For Life' Earns $59.2 Million in Receipts

'Bad Boys For Life' Earns $59.2 Million in Receipts

Published January 20th, 2020 - 07:16 GMT
Bad Boys is the No. 1 movie in North America
Bad Boys is the No. 1 movie in North America
Highlights
Will Smith's "Bad Boys For Life" is the No. 1 movie in North America.

Bad Boys For Life -- an action comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $59.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

The film debuted this weekend along with No. 2 Dolittle, which brought in $22.5 million. They were followed by 1917 at No. 3 -- last week's No. 1 -- with $22.1 million, Jumanji: The Next Level at No. 4 with $9.6 million and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker at No. 5 with $8.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Just Mercy at No. 6 with $6 million, Little Women at No. 7 with $5.9 million, Knives Out at No. 8 with $4.3 million, Like a Boss at No. 9 with $3.8 million and Frozen II at No. 10 with $3.7 million.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2019. All Rights Reserved.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...