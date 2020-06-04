Bad Father? Ahmed El-Fishawy Is Sentenced to a One Year in Jail!

Last Wednesday, the Misdemeanor Court in Egypt upheld the verdict against Egyptian artist Ahmed El-Fishawy, sentencing him to a one-year imprisonment for refraining from paying his daughter Lina's child support.

The Court also obliged him to pay a bond of 2000 pounds, in addition to a fine of 500 pounds, as well as 20,000 pounds for compensation and 50 pounds for attorney's fees, due to his failure to pay child custody expenses for his daughter Lina Al-Fishawy, in the lawsuit filed by her lawyer.

Lina's lawyer commented: "the ruling came after Ahmed Al-Fishawy was warned of obstruction of execution, evading execution, smuggling his money abroad and refusing to pay by friendly means."