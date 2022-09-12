Barış Arduç Welcomes His Frist Child With His Wife

  1. Home
Earlier today, Turkish news sites announced that Turkish actor Barış Arduç and his wife Gupse Özay welcomed their first child together. 

And fan accounts on social media shared pictures of the Turkish stars with their new-born baby girl. 

The name of the baby girl have not been announced to the public yet, but we are blessed to have a picture of Barış Arduç and his wife Gupse Özay in the delivery room with their new bundle of joy.

Barış Arduç took to his Instagram account to share a picture of him holding a baby cradle and added a baby milk bottle emoji on the side, the picture was reportedly taken at the hospital.

Barış Arduç and Gupse Özay tied the knot two years ago during the Coronavirus pandemic, and held the ceremony with only the witnesses attending due to the unfortunate circumstances of COVID-19.

 

