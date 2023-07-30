Barbie film officially banned in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states

ALBAWABA- The movie "Barbie" has officially been banned in Saudi Arabia, causing a stir among social media users who had shown considerable interest in its screening. This ban also extends to several other Gulf Arab countries, with Saudi Arabia being notably affected.

However, doubts have been raised about the legitimacy of the decision since it was only announced through social media and not through official websites or authorities. Some speculate that the film's release might have been postponed rather than outright banned.

Some social media users suggest that the ban could be due to concerns that the film's content challenges traditional male authority in a manner deemed unsuitable for the Middle East.

The film's plot revolves around the iconic doll Barbie, who transitions from her fantasy world to the real world, facing numerous challenges and exploring her relationship with the doll Ken.

It's worth noting that earlier, Vietnam also banned the screening of the Barbie film, citing scenes depicting a map that affirms China's sovereignty over disputed areas in the South China Sea.

