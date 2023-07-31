Following Saudi: Barbie movie ban to reach other Arab countries

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia has officially banned the latest 2023 Barbie movie, however, no reason was told to clarify the reasons behind banning the Barbie film in Saudi Arabia and some GCC countries; including Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Barbie movie ban in Saudi Arabia has caused controversy online as some slammed banning the movie which is mainly directed to kids audiences.

(Barbie movie/ Instagram)

And among the back-and-forth discussions about the reasons behind banning the Barbie movie, it has collected $774.5 million at the box office.

Experts claimed that the Barbie movie ban is likely to reach other Arab countries including Jordan, Lebanon and Egypt after Saudi Arabia's decision to officially ban the movie.

فيلم "باربي" لن يعرض في السعودية وبعض الدول العربية. pic.twitter.com/XtlpAryp6Y — Celebs Arabic (@CelebsArabic) July 30, 2023

About Barbie movie

Barbie movie talks about the Barbie doll and Ken who seem to enjoy their time in the colorful and seemingly perfect world of "Barbie Land." However, their lives change when they get to go to the real world, face numerous challenges and explore their relationship.

Barbie Movie cast

Margot Robbie is playing Barbie while Ryan Gosling will be Ken in the movie along with Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Michael Cera and Kate McKinnon.