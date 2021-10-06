Barbra Streisand Praises Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek

American actress Barbra Streisand has praised Turkish co-stars Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek.

On Instagram, Barbra Streisand has revealed that she and her husband James Brolin has been watching Tuba and Engin's show Kara Para Aşk (Black Money Love) on Netflix.

Streisand shared Kara Para Aşk poster with her 1.4 million followers Instagram and commented:

'Jim and I have been watching this fantastic Turkish show 'Black Money Love' til 4 am every night on Netflix,'

The 'A Star Is Born' Star then praised the co-actors of the show by saying: 'The two beautiful leads are wonderful.. as well as the rest of the cast.. it's just so gripping you can't stop watching it.'

Tuba Büyüküstün was ecstatic with Barbra Streisand's comment. She re-posted her story and responded: 'I don't know what to say, thank you Barbra Streisand,' adding a love heart emoji.

Then Tuba added: 'You have no idea what this means to me.'

Kara Para Aşks's other co-star, Turkish actor Engin Akyürek, also re-posted Barbra's story on Instagram, and commented with a simple love heart and gratitude emojis.

Following this American-Turkish encounter, the subject has become trending on Twitter with followers praising Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek and expressing that they are proud of them.

Here are some of the tweets followers left on Twitter:

Today when Tuba is trending in various countries 🔥 { Part 1 }



Colombia , Espana , Chile , Uruguay #TubaBüyüküstün pic.twitter.com/17Fis52CJb — Biru Laute (@BiruLaute) October 5, 2021

Barbra Streisand

Love our partner and series

Fell under her charms#EnginAkyürek #TubaBüyüküstün pic.twitter.com/0kKkPiG6x2 — Tuba Akyürek (@TubaBuyukuztun) October 5, 2021

Buen día 😁

We do not say it, nor the BBC, nor Twitter 😉

This was said by Barbra Streisand, one of the most recognized stars in the world: #KaraParaAşk is one of the best stories you can watch.

You understand? Bravo!#EnginAkyürek #TubaBüyüküstün pic.twitter.com/x9ajNRxgm1 — 💚Bee Bee💚 (@BeeBorjas) October 5, 2021

Some people do not understand that KPA is not a traditional dizi. That is why it endures in time and personalities like Barbra Streisand stay until dawn watching the episodes.

I don't care that some want to accept it or not.#EnginAkyüreκ #TubaBüyüküstün #KaraParaAşk pic.twitter.com/BSgRzDVVpg — 💚Bee Bee💚 (@BeeBorjas) October 5, 2021