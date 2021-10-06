  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Barbra Streisand Praises Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek

Barbra Streisand Praises Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek

Ala' Mashharawi

Ala' Mashharawi

Published October 6th, 2021 - 01:10 GMT
Barbra Streisand Praises Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek

American actress Barbra Streisand has praised Turkish co-stars Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek.

Also ReadTuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz Fall in Love in 'Another Self'.. While Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Promises the Audience to CryTuba Büyüküstün and Murat Boz Fall in Love in 'Another Self'.. While Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ Promises the Audience to Cry

On Instagram, Barbra Streisand has revealed that she and her husband James Brolin has been watching Tuba and Engin's show Kara Para Aşk (Black Money Love) on Netflix.

Streisand shared Kara Para Aşk poster with her 1.4 million followers Instagram and commented:

'Jim and I have been watching this fantastic Turkish show 'Black Money Love' til 4 am every night on Netflix,'

The 'A Star Is Born' Star then praised the co-actors of the show by saying: 'The two beautiful leads are wonderful.. as well as the rest of the cast.. it's just so gripping you can't stop watching it.'

Barbra Streisand Praises Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek Kara Para Aşk Black Money Love

Tuba Büyüküstün was ecstatic with Barbra Streisand's comment. She re-posted her story and responded: 'I don't know what to say, thank you Barbra Streisand,' adding a love heart emoji.

Then Tuba added: 'You have no idea what this means to me.'

Kara Para Aşks's other co-star, Turkish actor Engin Akyürek, also re-posted Barbra's story on Instagram, and commented with a simple love heart and gratitude emojis.

Barbra Streisand Praises Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek Kara Para Aşk Black Money Love

Following this American-Turkish encounter, the subject has become trending on Twitter with followers praising Tuba Büyüküstün and Engin Akyürek and expressing that they are proud of them.

Here are some of the tweets followers left on Twitter:

 

Tags:Tuba BüyüküstünEngin AkyürekBarbra StreisandKara Para AşkBlack Money LoveTurkeyUnited States

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...