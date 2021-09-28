They Have Grown! Rare Pictures of Tuba Büyüküstün's Twin, Toprak and Maya

Successful actress Tuba Büyüküstün has a twin daughters, Toprak and Maya, from her former marriage to colleague Onur Saylak.

The twin girls of Tuba Büyüküstün, one of the leading actors we love to see on the screen, have grown up.

Tuba Büyüküstün, who is preparing to appear in front of her fans with the Netflix production 'Another Self' this season, has recently become the face of a telecommunication brand in Russia.

Tuba Büyüküstün has married her co-star Onur Saylak in 2011 in Paris, with whom she began to have a love affair with in the TV series 'Gönülçelen'.

The couple's marriage lasted for 6 years before getting divorced in 2017. During their marriage, they had two sweet girls.

Tuba Büyüküstün, who is appreciated for both her beauty and acting, had the excitement of being a mother in 2012.

The beautiful actress and her ex-husband Onur Saylak took hid their daughters from the public, and they prefer to raise their daughters away from cameras, despite their fame.

Although Tuba Büyüküstün was away from the screens for a while, she never has lost popularity. The beautiful actress is constantly on the agenda with her social media presence.

Tuba Büyüküstün does not appear in front of the camera with her daughters much, but she surprises her followers from time to time.

In the mother-daughter pictures she posts, her followers have noticed how much Maya and Toprak have grown.

After Onur Saylak, it was said that Tuba had started to fall in love with Turkish director Umut Evirgen, and that she would marry again.

However, the love between Büyüküstün and Evirgen was short, and after their breakup, Evirgen fell in love with actress Melisa Şenolsun.













