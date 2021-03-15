Bassel Khaiat Kicks Sara Al-Tounsi Out of Set After Filming 15 Episodes.. And This Actress Is Her Replacement

A heated quarrel took place between Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat and Tunisian actress Sara Al-Tounsi, which ended with the latter being expelled from the series Harb Ahlieh (Civil War).

It was reported that Sara Al-Tounsi has attacked one of the female cinematographer, However, Bassel Khaiat had taught her a lesson in morals.

Attacking the cinematographer was not the only inconvenience caused by Sara, as she requested producers to pay her as equal as they pay the great actress Youssra.

In addition, Sara Al-Tounsi does not hold an acting permit from Actors Syndicate, which caused the director to receive several warnings, especially after the actress neglected to issue the permit.

Things didn't stop here, as Sara used to come late to the filming location, and one time Youssra had to wait for 5 hours for Sara to come to the set to film a scene with her.

Sara also asked to have her own makeup artist, which the company refused because they have a specialized team for all actors.

Eventually, the production company El Adl Group has come to decide to permanently exclude Sara Al-Tounsi from Harb Ahlieh series, although she finished filming 15 episodes.

According to circulating news, Egyptian actress Arwa Gouda will be Sara Al-Tounsi's replacement, as director Sameh Abdel Aziz is planning an intensive work schedule to deliver the first 10 episodes within approximately 48 hours, hoping that the crew will be able to deliver the show for Ramadan 2021 season.

Initially, Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe was the first choice to play Sara Al-Tounsi's role, but she had to decline the offer due to her busy schedule.

Harb Ahlieh (Civil War) is a psychodrama series about two wives of one husband, starring Youssra, Bassel Khaiat, Tamer Hagras, Roshdy Al-Shami, Khaled Anwar, Basant Siam, and Berlanti Fouad.