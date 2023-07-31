Bassel Khaiat to star in Ramdan series 2024

ALBAWABA - Bassel Khaiat will make a comeback in Ramadan 2024.

Lebanese actress Carmen Bsaibes and Syrian actor Bassel Khaiat will collaborate soon for a 2024 Ramadan series titled: "The Look of Love."

Bsaibes shared the exciting news on her story, and re-shared multiple posts that made the announcement.

"The Look of Love." will be produced by Sabbah Brothers, which the production company that previously worked on series like Al Hayba, Al Halal, Shakshak Show and many more.

The upcoming Ramadan series will be written by Rafi Wahbi and directed by Syrian director Rasha Sharbatgy who previously worked on Banat Al Ayleh and Qanuun Wa Laken.

Bsaibes shared with her followers a sneak peak of whats coming, and took a mirror selfie wearing a dress and had her hair tied up, she captioned the picture: "Will reveal soon," with a camera emoji.

Carmen previously starred in works like Al Baree'a, Al Jame'a, Darb Al Yasmeen, and Al Qideesa Al Mutanakera, While Khaiat is most known for starring in Al Thaman, Qaid Majhoul, Muna'atad Khater, and many more.