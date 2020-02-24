Bassem Samra: Mohamed Ramadan Is Driven by the DEVIL & I Challenge Him to Prove the 'Better Actor'!

Egyptian actor Bassem Samra attacked his fellow actor Mohamed Ramadan after making controversial statements recently.

In a video that is being heavily circulated, Bassem Samra appeared to be pushing Mohamed Ramadan in a strange way while he was performing at a wedding last December.

When Ramadan was asked about the incident in a recent interview, he said:

"I actually saw the video, and when this situation happened, I felt that it was strange at the time, I tackled the situation, I had no reaction. Bassem Samra is my friend and like my brother, and he was unaware while he was pushing me. If he had actually been aware, I would have punched him."

In return, Bassem Samra responded to Ramandan's statements, saying:

"I am not able to respond to him, I come from a good family. Mohamed Ramadan is driven by the devil, and I don't know what foolish things he is saying. Wake up my son, you say you are number one but I will show you. He doesn't even show up on TV to face me."

Samra also challenged Ramadan to a 10-minute feature sketch to prove who is the better actor once and for all.