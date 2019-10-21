Careful Which Celebrities You Admire! Mohamed Ramadan Causes This Pilot to Lose His License FOR LIFE!

Mahmoud Ramadan, brother and manager of Egyptian artist Mohamed Ramadan, told Erem News that the latter will compensate the fired captain of a plane on which Mohamed was a passenger.





Mahmoud said: "The captain is valuable, a man of a respect and a professional aviation teacher at the highest level and the highest efficiency, and what happened does not call for all the concern. When I was in Morocco I read what they wrote in the newspapers about the suspension of the pilot and the withdrawal of his license for life."

He added: "If this has truly happened, and if we feel that the man was harmed even if 1%, Mohamed will not leave him. Certainly Mohamed will compensate the pilot, as he has previous done with his humanitarian gestures."

After previous controversy involving Ramadan and the pilot, the Egyptian Civil Aviation Authority issued instructions to stop the flight commander and his assistant pilot from flying. They referred them for urgent investigation for committing a strictly prohibited act according to the rules of international and Egyptian civil aviation and against aviation safety.

This was followed by its final decision to revoke the pilot's license and withdraw it for life, preventing him from undertaking any future work related to civil aviation, whether administrative or technical, as well as the suspension of the assistant pilot's license for a year.