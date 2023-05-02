Bassma Boussel lives life amid Tamer Hosny divorce

ALBAWABA - Looks like Bassma Boussel is not affected by her divorce from Tamer Hosny.

Moroccan fashion designer Bassma Boussel shared a new video of her with her children after her divorce from Egyptian singer, Tamer Hosny.

And it seems like Boussel is trying her best to live her life, days after announcing the separation from Hosny.

In the clip taken to Instagram, the retired artist was accompanied by her two children in the car, and this would be her first appearance since the news of the divorce.

Boussel appeared all smiles and having fun with her kids, and comments flooded with well wishes to the mother of two, fans wished her a start of a new life full of happiness and opportunities, while some asked her to start singing again.

And one of the followers wrote: "Go back to singing, you were very successful and your voice was beautiful."

Hours after posting the video, Boussel wished her daughters a happy birthday on her Instagram story, and tagged her now ex-husband, Tamer Hosny.