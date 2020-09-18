'The Batman' Resumes Production After Robert Pattinson Tested Positive for COVID-19

  1. Home
Published September 18th, 2020 - 06:39 GMT
Actor Robert Pattinson attends the 'On The Road' premiere during the 65th Cannes Film Festival (Shutterstock/ File Photo)
The Batman has resumed production after shutting down this month due to a positive COVID-19 test on set.

Warner Bros. confirmed Thursday to Variety that production is underway again in the U.K.

Vanity Fair previously reported that Robert Pattinson, who plays Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, in the film, was the person who tested positive for COVID-19.


Production at Leavesden Studios outside London was put on hold Sept. 3. Pattinson and cast and crew in close contact with the actor were reportedly quarantined for two weeks.

"Following a hiatus for COVID-19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K.," a Warner Bros. rep said.

Deadline said it is unknown if Pattinson has returned to set. The actor was spotted holding hands with and kissing his rumored girlfriend, model Suki Waterhouse, Wednesday in London, according to People.

The Batman is directed by Matt Reeves and co-stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Jeffrey Wright. Warner Bros. released a teaser trailer for the film in August.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © UPI, 2020. All Rights Reserved.

