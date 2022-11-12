Batman voice actor dies at 66

Kevin Conroy, an actor who voiced Batman in Batman: The Animated Series and beyond, has died.

The actor died following a short battle with cancer, Variety reported Friday. He was 66.

Warner Bros. and DC Comics confirmed the news.

"DC is deeply saddened at the passing of Kevin Conroy, a legendary actor and the voice of Batman for multiple generations. He will be forever missed by his friends, family, and fans," DC tweeted.

Conroy created the iconic raspy voice of Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, which aired on Fox Kids from 1992 to 1995.

He went on to voice the character in nearly 60 productions, including the critically-acclaimed animated film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (1993) and the Arkham video games.

"Kevin was perfection," Mark Hamill, who voiced the Joker opposite Conroy's Batman, said in a statement. "He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared for the people around him - his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."

"For several generations, he has been the definitive Batman," the actor added. "It was one of those perfect scenarios where they got the exact right guy for the exact right part, and the world was better for it. His rhythms and subtleties, tones and delivery -- that all also helped inform my performance. He was the ideal partner -- it was such a complementary, creative experience. I couldn't have done it without him. He will always be my Batman."

Conroy is survived by his husband Vaughn C. Williams, sister Trisha Conroy and brother Tom Conroy.