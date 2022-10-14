Breaking: Robbie Coltrane (Hagird) Dies at 72

Earlier today, Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane who played the role of Rubeus Hagrid has passed away. He was 72.

The Scottish actor, comedian and writer died in the hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. Coltrane has been sick for the past two years.

According to walesonline, Robbie's manager Belinda Wright shared a statement announcing the devastating news.

"My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday October 14. Robbie was a unique talent, sharing the Guinness Book of Records' Award for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV's series Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon.''

"He will probably be best remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream of fan letters every week for over 20 years.

"James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in GoldenEye and The World Is Not Enough.

We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/CCofb6BMo6 — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) October 14, 2022

"For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

"He is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his children Spencer and Alice and their mother Rhona Gemmell.

"They would like to thank the medical staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for their care and diplomacy.

"Please respect Robbie's family's privacy at this distressing time."

By Alexandra Abumuhor