The Batman's Release is Postponed Due to COVID-19

Warner Bros. this week announced the delay of the latest “Batman” movie that was scheduled for release on June 25, 2021 amid the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

The highly anticipated superhero film will now hit the theaters on October 1, 2021.

Fans took to twitter to express their frustration about the date change.

“With #TheBatman now delayed, as was expected, it would be nice to get SOMETHING. Not expecting a teaser, or even a clip (as only a fourth of it has been shot apparently). But can we get, like, an image of Batman that isn’t obscured at all?” one user wrote.

Others were in denial of the news. “I’m still waiting for @mattreevesLA to tweet about the New Batman movie being delayed,” one user tweeted.