Bebe gives update on eye stitches amid assault

ALBAWABA - Bebe Rexha assures her fans she is okay amid on stage accident.

Bebe Rexha took to her Instagram page to share the aftermath of someone throwing a phone at her on stage and resulting in the singer getting three stitches on her face.

She wrote: "I'm good."

Rexha got injured while performing in New York when a fan aggressively threw their phone at the singer's face.

The video of the incident circulated on social media, where the singer can be seen falling to her knees from the pain after the device hit her eye.

Bebe Rexha gets injured on stage after a fan threw their phone at her.

Other videos of Rexha show the artist covering her face in pain, while security and crew members rushed on stage to offer assistance and help her get offstage.

It has been claimed that the man who hit Rexha with his phone purposely aimed for her face as he thought it would be funny.

The man who threw the phone at Bebe Rexha admits he was purposely trying to hit her because he thought it “would be funny.”



The man who threw the phone at Bebe Rexha admits he was purposely trying to hit her because he thought it "would be funny."

He has since been charged with two counts of assault, one count of harassment, one count of aggravated harassment and one count of attempted assault

He has been charged with two counts of assault, one count of harassment, one count of aggravated harassment according to Rolling Stone.

And it has been reported that Rexha's injuries required three stitches.

