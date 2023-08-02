Bebe Rexha splits from Keyan Safyari after telling her she gained weight

ALBAWABA - Bebe Rexha splits from her boyfriend of three years, Keyan Safyari after calling out her 35-pound weight gain.

Singer Bebe Rexha confirmed her split from her boyfriend Keyan Sayfari after an alleged text message from him bringing up her 35-pound weight gain.

Her announcement was made on Saturday night during her concert where she got emotional on stage and told the audience: "just went through a break-up."

Bebe Rexha gets emotional during her concert as fans hold up ‘You Are Enough’ signs, following her breakup from her boyfriend due to body-shaming texts. pic.twitter.com/9Yle1tZv0K — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 1, 2023

Rexha shared: "I just went through a breakup so I might get a little emotional and you need to help me."

The reason for the breakup is allegedly the "weight gain text" where Safyari reportedly texted the singer: "Hey. I never said you weren't

beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact, I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you. But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing So l told you it was."

He added: "That was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes. Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gained 3 pounds and you call me chubbs and fat. That doesn't mean you don't love me. If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense...but it's not the real reason."

Bebe Rexha seems to have broken up with boyfriend Keyan Safyari and shares text of him calling out her weight gain:



“I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was... that was the conversation we were having and you asked. Because I… pic.twitter.com/NONOjdWoY9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2023

The alleged text also reads: "If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason. Don't use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what. I think it's important for you to think about things and write things down, speak to a therapist, and do this retreat thing to get to the root of the problem."

"Let me know if you'd like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you"