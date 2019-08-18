Because of Cache Maillot, Arwa Gouda Faces Criticism

Arwa Gouda seems to be enjoying her vacation and is sharing pictures about it on social media.





Arwa posted a new photo to her Instagram account, where she appeared jumping with happiness, wearing a swimsuit and a Cash Maillot.

Many of Arwa's followers criticized her with comments on the picture, with some asserting that the picture is bold because of her 'exposing' clothes, and demanded that she does not post similar pictures again.

Gouda's last appearance in a series was in "Sane' Al Ahlam" (Dream Maker), which was screened in the month of Ramadan 2019, in which she acted alongside Maxim Khalil, Elie Mitri, Rana Risha, Tony Issa, Mai Selim and Jessy Abdo.

The series was directed by Mohammed Abdul Aziz, and written by Bashar Abbas.