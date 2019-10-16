Because of a Fan.. Angham Passed out on Stage in Saudi Arabia!

Egyptian songstress Angham held a concert in Al-Jouf region in Saudi Arabia, receiving great engagement from the audience.





According to Zahrat Al Khaleej, Angham had a health emergency and fell to the ground unconscious.

A fan had managed to go up on stage while Angham was singing, and placed a flower necklace around her neck, but ended up frightening her to the point of losing consciousness.

"Somebody really gave me a bouquet of flowers, which is a sign of love," Angham later said trying to brush off the situation. "I am fine. The ceremony was great but the temperature was high, so I fell."

Angham is preparing to hold a concert in Kuwait with Singer Wael Jassar on Thursday, November 14th.