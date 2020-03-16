Because Health Matters! Hazal Kaya and Husband Ali Atay Announce Voluntary Home Stay (Pictures)

Turkish actress Hazal Kaya posted a photo with husband director Ali Atay, from their home, via Instagram Stories.

She said that they are staying in their house, as they applied a voluntary quarantine period to protect themselves and their son from being infected with Coronavirus.

COVID-19 started spreading in Turkey, with 6 recorded infections so far, despite having taken all necessary measures including preventing all trips to Europe, which has become the primary source of the epidemic.

Hazal commented: "We must put a social distance between us and everyone, my husband and I never leave the house. We loved staying at home, our spirit is great and unimpaired. We urge everyone to take good care of yourself, and don't get out of your homes".

The Turkish couple gave birth to their first born, son (Fikret), a few weeks ago, and Hazal Kaya ranks as one of the most beautiful and popular stars in Turkey.

