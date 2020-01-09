'Because I Help the Poor!' Fashionista Dr. Kholoud Survives a Deadly Car Accident (Video)

Kuwaiti fashionista Dr. Kholoud was in a car accident that left her slightly wounded with an injury to her hand.
Dr. Kholoud attributed her survival to her kindness toward those in need and for helping animals receive treatment.
The fashionista went on and on about how she helped others and spoke of the donations she's contributed, claiming that a single prayer from her beneficiaries was enough to save her.
She repeatedly referenced her goodwill gestures to the less privileged and to animals as the reason she is still alive today, despite her injury only being minor.
What do you think of Kholoud's story? Does she have a point or is it only a PR stunt to help her remain a trending topic online?
Some have suggested she is only pulling a stunt to show off her generosity but that her gesture comes off as lacking humility.
Then again, celebrities have to put food on the table too and perhaps this publicity will create enough media buzz around her to bring brand promotions to her door.
