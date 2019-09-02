Dr. Kholoud Criticizes Kindergarten Children and Receives Sharp Backlash!

Dr. Kholoud grabbed the attention on social media sites after posting a video on Snapchat.

Kholoud revealed her reaction to the latest kindergarten she signed her little daughter Khloloud Jr. in, then immediately withdrew her.

The doctor later explained that her daughter's behavior has changed remarkably, and she was unhappy about it, claiming that such attitude does not exist at her home, neither from her or her model husband Amin. Eventually she was forced to remove her daughter from the kindergarten.

Kholoud also stirred controversy after advising mothers: "You have to choose a class with well behaved children, not only a good school".

After Kholoud revealed her opinion, she received a lot of negative comments and criticism from her followers, stating that children of this age are not responsible of their actions and should not be blamed due to their age, and some accused her of arrogance, as these are kids and she should not control their actions or talk about their behaviors.

