Because of You Tuba Büyüküstün! Umut Evirgen and Melisa Şenolsun Call It Quits

Umut and Melisa are not together anymore!

Tuba Büyüküstün's ex-boyfriend Umut Evirgen has become a single man after actress Melisa Şenolsun broke up with him.

After breaking up with Büyüküstün last year, Evirgen lost her heart to actress Melisa Şenolsun, however this relationship has ended with disappointment.

According to Sabah Daily Newspaper, Umut Evirgen continued to remain friendly with former his lover Tuba Büyüküstün.

And Calendar newspaper reported that the 31-year-old famous businessman sent a message to the beautiful Büyüküstün, 39, to greet her on Eid Al-Adha, in return, Tuba responded back with a message.

Meanwhile, Melisa Şenolsun, 24, didn't like Umut Evirgen talking to his ex Tuba Büyüküstün, whom he dated for three years, so Melisa decided to end the relationship with Umut.

It was learned that Şenolsun said to her close circle: "We are not likely to get together again. It is definitely over."

Despite the breakup, Umut Evirgen and Melisa Şenolsun still follow each other on social media.

Tuba Büyüküstün Hospitalized Again

Famous Turkish actress Tuba Büyüküstün has been hospitalized again for treatment of Covid-19.

The Turkish beauty has shared a picture on Instagram Stories that worried her fans while she was at the hospital getting blood transfusion.

Tuba Büyüküstün, who enchants her fans by sharing French songs every day, she shared the song today this time from the hospital, prompting her followers to wonder what happened to their favorite star.

Tuba Büyüküstün has caught Covid-19 while filming "Another Self".